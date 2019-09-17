Reporter's Take | Stocks that could be affected by Aramco drone strikes

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Ruchi Agrawal to find out how these attacks could affect earnings and stock prices in India.
Early on September 14, drones attacked two plants of Saudi Aramco which could temporarily halt supply of 5 percent of the world's oil supply.
Aramco hasn't declared when these plants would be fully functional again due to which the price of oil has increased.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Ruchi Agrawal to find out how these attacks could affect earnings and stock prices in India.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 06:41 pm