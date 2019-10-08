Reporter's Take | Slowdown takes a toll on Auto Expo 2020

Many companies have pulled out of the Auto Expo 2020 due to the slowdown
The prolonged slowdown and a general fall in public interest will put the focus back on Auto Expo 2020, India's biggest automobile extravaganza, as some popular brands decide to give the biennial event a miss.Watch this edition of Reporter's Take to find out which companies will be participating and which ones have opted to give a miss.
First Published on Oct 8, 2019 11:39 am