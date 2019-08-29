Reporter's Take | Scrappage policy may increase costs for white goods

FM said that incentives will be given to consumers when they exchange old goods.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on August 23 that the government will come up with a scrappage policy for vehicles and white goods.
FM said that incentives will be given to consumers when they exchange the old goods.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out how this policy would affect the white goods companies.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:43 pm