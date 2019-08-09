Reporter's Take | SC upholds homebuyers’ rights as financial creditors

This means that when a company is facing bankruptcy, the homebuyers will be treated on par with the lenders.
Supreme Court has upheld the right of homebuyers to be given the status of financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Pramiti Lonkar chats with Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani to understand how this decision will affect the real estate sector.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:07 pm