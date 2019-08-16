App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 06:10 PM IST

Reporter's Take | Restaurants say no to deep discounts, pull out of dining apps

Over 300 restaurants in Gurugram said they will be pulling out of offer-driven paid membership tie-ups with such platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For those who browse through the likes of Zomato Gold, Dineout or EazyDiner seeking discounted deals at fancy restaurants, very soon your favourite food joints might not feature in the list of discounted restaurants.

Several other restaurants under the umbrella of the National Restaurants Association of India in cities like Mumbai and Delhi have also threatened to delist themselves from such platforms, claiming that the deep discounts being offered are hurting their business.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra chats with Priyanka Sahay to find out the reasons behind the latest development.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 06:10 pm

