Reporter's Take | Restaurants say no to deep discounts, pull out of dining apps

For those who browse through the likes of Zomato Gold, Dineout or EazyDiner seeking discounted deals at fancy restaurants, very soon your favourite food joints might not feature in the list of discounted restaurants.

Over 300 restaurants in Gurugram said they will be pulling out of offer-driven paid membership tie-ups with such platforms.

Several other restaurants under the umbrella of the National Restaurants Association of India in cities like Mumbai and Delhi have also threatened to delist themselves from such platforms, claiming that the deep discounts being offered are hurting their business.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra chats with Priyanka Sahay to find out the reasons behind the latest development.

