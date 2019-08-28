Reporter's Take | Renault launches Triber in India

The Triber is the French carmaker's fifth offering in India, the previous launch was Captur SUV, nearly two years ago.
Renault launched the Triber, a 7-seater vehicle, in India on August 28. The price for the base variant is Rs 5.49 lakh while the top variant will cost you Rs 7.5 lakh.
The Triber is the French carmaker's fifth offering in India, the previous launch was Captur SUV, nearly two years ago.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about the Triber.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 05:12 pm