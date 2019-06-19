Reporter's Take | Renault launches sub-4 metre 7-seater MPV, Triber

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Stanford Masters, to find out what features the vehicle offers.
French auto major Renault on June 19 made its global unveil of its compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber in India. Renault Triber is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is the world's first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market.
In this edition of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Stanford Masters, to find out what features the vehicle offers.Watch the video to know more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 08:07 pm