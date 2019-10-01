App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Record sales already for Flipkart, Amazon

Amazon reported record sales of about Rs 7.5 billion ($7.07 million) in 36 hours in the premium smartphone brands category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart and Amazon said that they made record sales in the opening day of their annual festive season sales.

Amazon reported record sales of about Rs 7.5 billion ($7.07 million) in 36 hours in the premium smartphone brands category, while Flipkart said all major categories, including beauty, baby care, private labels and furniture, saw double-digit sales growth from a year ago on the first day.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out more about these sales and the record numbers they are witnessing.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #E-commerce #Flipkart #India #video

