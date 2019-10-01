Reporter's Take | Record sales already for Flipkart, Amazon

Flipkart and Amazon said that they made record sales in the opening day of their annual festive season sales.

Amazon reported record sales of about Rs 7.5 billion ($7.07 million) in 36 hours in the premium smartphone brands category, while Flipkart said all major categories, including beauty, baby care, private labels and furniture, saw double-digit sales growth from a year ago on the first day.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out more about these sales and the record numbers they are witnessing.

