Reporter's Take | Record number of demat accounts opened in 2018

The number of dematerialised (demat) accounts opened in 2018 reached a 10-year high at 4 million in India.

The total number of demat accounts rose to 34.8 million in 2018 from 30.8 million in the previous year, marking a 13 percent increase.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Anupa Kujur to find out whether this shift shows that India is moving away from traditional savings.