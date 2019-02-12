Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:22 PM IST

Reporter's Take | Record number of demat accounts opened in 2018

The total number of demat accounts rose to 34.8 million in 2018 from 30.8 million in the previous year, marking a 13 percent increase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The number of dematerialised (demat) accounts opened in 2018 reached a 10-year high at 4 million in India.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Anupa Kujur to find out whether this shift shows that India is moving away from traditional savings.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:20 pm

