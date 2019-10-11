Reporter's Take | POSH complaints on rise after #MeToo movement

IT sector recorded the highest number of complaints -- 335-- with Wipro recording 142 complaints.
704 complaints related to sexual harassment were filed across Nifty50 companies in FY19.
Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out if the #MeToo movement has helped women raise their voices against sexual harassment.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 02:50 pm