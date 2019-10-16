App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | PMC Bank crisis: Deposit insurance may be hiked to Rs 3 lakh

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get more details about the proposed hike in deposit insurance cover and how it can be achieved.


The Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) crisis has led the finance ministry to commence talks with Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) to raise the insurance limit of depositors to Rs 3 lakh.

Deposit insurance cover is paid to a costumer whose deposits lie with a bank in the event that the bank fails to return the money.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M. Saraswathy to get more details about the proposed hike in the deposit insurance cover and how it can be achieved.

Close

Watch the video for more.

 

 

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 05:05 pm

