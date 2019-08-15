App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | OYO to enter the food space with its coffee chain The French Press

The Softbank-backed company has launched an outlet each in Delhi and Bengaluru and will open at least a dozen more soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After testing the food space through cloud kitchens, hospitality firm Oyo is entering the high-margin segment with the launch of its coffee chain, The French Press.

The Softbank-backed company has launched an outlet each in Delhi and Bengaluru and will open at least a dozen more soon, two people privy to the development have said.

The company is following its room-pricing model for cafes as well. Food items are competitively priced and range between Rs 100 and Rs 250.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out more about this latest development.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 15, 2019 08:24 am

tags #Business #India #Oyo #Startup #The French Press

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

