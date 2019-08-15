Reporter's Take | OYO to enter the food space with its coffee chain The French Press

After testing the food space through cloud kitchens, hospitality firm Oyo is entering the high-margin segment with the launch of its coffee chain, The French Press.

The Softbank-backed company has launched an outlet each in Delhi and Bengaluru and will open at least a dozen more soon, two people privy to the development have said.

The company is following its room-pricing model for cafes as well. Food items are competitively priced and range between Rs 100 and Rs 250.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to find out more about this latest development.

