Reporter’s Take | Only 20% of H-1B applicants from India are women

According to a VisaGuide.World report based on the data released by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), while Indian IT services providers account for filing largest number of H-1B petitions, (3,09,986 in 2018), petitions by women account only for about 63, 220.

This means that women account for only 20 percent of the total H-1B petitions filed, the lowest after Pakistan that accounts for about 18.9 percent.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Anupa Kujur talks to Vaibhavi Khanwalkar about this dimension of India's H-1B woes.