Reporter's Take | Ola raises $300mn from Hyundai

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out the specificities of the deal.
Ola has raised $300 million from Hyundai which will also see a strategic deal under which the companies will also collaborate on building India-specific electric vehicles and infrastructure.
The investment is part of Ola's ongoing Series J round.
Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out the specificities of the deal.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 04:52 pm