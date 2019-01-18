Reporter's Take | NGT orders Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore fine

The National Green Tribunal had on 16 November ordered Volkswagen to make an interim deposit of Rs 100 crore for using 'cheat device' in diesel cars.

However, the company didn't deposit the fine and was ordered by the NGT to do so by 5 pm on January 18.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters to discuss the implication of the fine and Volkswagen's stance on the issue,