App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | NGT orders Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore fine

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters to discuss the implication of the fine and Volkswagen's stance on the issue,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal had on 16 November ordered Volkswagen to make an interim deposit of Rs 100 crore for using 'cheat device'  in diesel cars.

However, the company didn't deposit the fine and was ordered by the NGT to do so by 5 pm on January 18.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters to discuss the implication of the fine and Volkswagen's stance on the issue,
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Auto #Business #NGT #Reporter’s Take #Volkswagen

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.