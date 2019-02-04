Reporter's Take | New FDI rules for e-commerce kick in

The revised FDI guidelines which kicked from February 1, barred marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart from holding equity in the sellers that sell on their platforms.

Selllers like Appario and Cloudtail haven't been allowed to sell on Amazon since the rules since February and customers will not be able to replace products purchased from them. Instead they have been offered refunds

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out how the new rules have affected the e-commerce platforms.