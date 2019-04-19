Reporter's Take | New CEO could replace Krishnamurthy at Flipkart

Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out the reason behind the possible replacement.
Flipkart's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy could exit the company in June after Walmart's shareholder meet.
Post-takeover Flipkart has seen many exits. Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal and Ananth Narayanan have all exited the company.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 06:22 pm