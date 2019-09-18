Reporter's Take | Motown offers mouthwatering discounts

Many companies have a lot of inventory piled up due to the slowdown
Amid a slowdown and the festival season, vehicle manufacturers are offering steep discounts.
Many companies have a lot of inventory piled up due to the slowdown. To clear up this stock before the BS-VI norms kick in.Nachiket Deuskar chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out which company is offering the highest discount.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 06:48 pm