App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | More layoffs at Shopclues?

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out if more employees may face the sack in the near future.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

E-commerce platform ShopClues has laid off about 200 employees, news reports suggest.

Earlier, ShopClues was in talks with Snapdeal for a potential acquisition but the deal didn't go through as Snapdeal wasn't happy with findings from the due diligence conducted by advisory firm EY.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out if more employees may face the sack in the near future.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Business #India #Shopclues #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.