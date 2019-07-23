Reporter's Take | More layoffs at Shopclues?

E-commerce platform ShopClues has laid off about 200 employees, news reports suggest.

Earlier, ShopClues was in talks with Snapdeal for a potential acquisition but the deal didn't go through as Snapdeal wasn't happy with findings from the due diligence conducted by advisory firm EY.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out if more employees may face the sack in the near future.