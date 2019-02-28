App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | MNCs want to explore political risk covers for India

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out why MNCs are looking for political risk covers.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Global insurers told Moneycontrol that the enquiries for political risk covers has increased in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Multinational companies with manufacturing facilities in several areas of North India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR are among the companies making enquiries for political risk covers.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out why MNCs are looking for political risk covers.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #Business #India #insurance #Pakistan #Reporter’s Take #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.