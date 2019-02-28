Reporter's Take | MNCs want to explore political risk covers for India

Global insurers told Moneycontrol that the enquiries for political risk covers has increased in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Multinational companies with manufacturing facilities in several areas of North India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR are among the companies making enquiries for political risk covers.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out why MNCs are looking for political risk covers.