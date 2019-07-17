Reporter's Take | MHRD welcomes top 200 global universities into India

To fast track its Study in India program, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) is inviting the world's top 200 universities to set up campuses in India.

These institutions of repute include Ivy League universities like Harvard and Brown as well as Southeast Asia's Nanyang. Currently, foreign universities are allowed to set up campuses in India provided they have a joint venture partner in the country.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to know more about the ministry's proposed move.