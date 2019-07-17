App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | MHRD welcomes top 200 global universities into India

Currently, foreign universities are allowed to set up campuses in India provided they have a joint venture partner in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
To fast track its Study in India program, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) is inviting the world's top 200 universities to set up campuses in India.

These institutions of repute include Ivy League universities like Harvard and Brown as well as Southeast Asia's Nanyang. Currently, foreign universities are allowed to set up campuses in India provided they have a joint venture partner in the country.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to know more about the ministry's proposed move.

Watch the video to find out more. 
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #education #foreign institutes #Global universities #Indian Campuses #MHRD #video

