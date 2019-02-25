App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | MHRD softens stand on foreign institutes’ India entry

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar is in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to discuss the possible entry of foreign educational institutions in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ten years after a bill to the effect was turned down, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is trying to revive proposals allowing the entry of foreign educational institutes in India.

The Foreign Educational (Regulations of Entry and Operations) Bill, 2010 had proposed to allow international institutes to set-up campuses in India, but it could not be passed as lack of consensus on the process of granting approvals led to the bill being sent to the cold storage.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #education #foreign institutes #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #MHRD #Reporter’s Take #video

