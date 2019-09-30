Reporter's Take | Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso at Rs 3.69 lakh

The last all-new car that Maruti had released was the Baleno in 2017
Maruti Suzuki launched S-Presso, with prices starting at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), on September 30.
The last all-new car that Maruti had released was the Baleno in 2017. The car will compete with Renault Kwid, whose sales have fallen in the past few months.Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy chats with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the specs of Maruti Suzuki's latest offering.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 06:44 pm