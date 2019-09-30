App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso at Rs 3.69 lakh

The last all-new car that Maruti had released was the Baleno in 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki launched S-Presso, with prices starting at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), on September 30.

The last all-new car that Maruti had released was the Baleno in 2017. The car will compete with Renault Kwid, whose sales have fallen in the past few months.

Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy chats with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the specs of Maruti Suzuki's latest offering.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.