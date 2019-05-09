Reporter's Take | Maruti Suzuki chairman warns of rough road ahead

Maruti Suzuki chairman, R C Bhargava warned dealers at an event that FY20 may be worse in terms of sales compared to FY19.

The auto sector had a disappointing FY19 due to low sales numbers even after offering discounts.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reasons behind this outlook and what the company is doing to combat the dip in sales.