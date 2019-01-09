App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Luxury car sales sputter in 2018

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to decode the reason behind the decline in sales.

2018 was a poor year for luxury cars makers in India. Sales of Mercedes grew by a paltry 1.3 percent, while BMW and Jaguar Land Rover grew by 13 percent and 16 percent. Volvo emerged as the biggest gainer with a 30 percent growth in sales.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to decode the reason behind the decline in sales.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 04:18 pm

