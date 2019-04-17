Reporter's Take | Lok Sabha poll in Vellore cancelled

The Lok Sabha poll in Vellore has been postponed after the Election Commission wrote to the President claiming that the situation in the constituency is not conducive to hold free and fair polls.

Nearly Rs 11 crore was seized from a DMK associate who is allegedly close to the DMK candidate from Vellore.

Sakshi Batra gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian to find out why was the poll from the constituency was cancelled and what is the way forward.