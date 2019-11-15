Reporter's Take | LIC’s equity investments may touch all-time high

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how LIC invests and what is the YoY growth.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) might be touching an all-time high in equity investment (gross).
LIC is not only the largest insurer, but it is also the largest domestic institutional investor in the country. Therefore, its equity investments hold significance.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how LIC invests and what is the YoY growth.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 05:31 pm