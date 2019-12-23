Reporter's Take l New Third-Party Motor Insurance Formula

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the proposed rules and the timeline of its implementation.
To determine the third-party (TP) motor insurance cover, the General Insurance (GI) Council has proposed a new formula.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has suggested that the general insurers’ liability should be capped at Rs 10 lakh. Apart from that, the balance amount may be paid from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the proposed rules and the timeline of its implementation.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 04:03 pm