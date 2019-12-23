App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Jharkhand
INC+ : 45
BJP : 26

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take l New Third-Party Motor Insurance Formula

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the proposed rules and the timeline of its implementation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

To determine the third-party (TP) motor insurance cover, the General Insurance (GI) Council has proposed a new formula.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has suggested that the general insurers’ liability should be capped at Rs 10 lakh. Apart from that, the balance amount may be paid from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the proposed rules and the timeline of its implementation.Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #General Insurance Council #Motor Insurance #Reporter’s Take #third party motor insurance #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.