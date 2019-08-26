Reporter's Take | InsurTech firms find it hard to get funding

In this episode of Reporter's Take, M Saraswathy explains why it is getting harder for these companies to get fundings.
Insurance tech companies are finding it hard to get Series A funding. Equity firms say that the business model of these companies is not viable and have no long-term vision.
This comes at a time when multiple sectors are facing a slowdown.In this episode of Reporter's Take, M Saraswathy explains why it is getting harder for these companies to get fundings.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 04:58 pm