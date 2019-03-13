Reporter's Take | IndiGo luring Jet Airways pilots with attractive pay packages

Anupa Kujur gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out more about the budget carrier's proposition.
Jet Airways has not paid salaries to its pilots, engineers and other senior management for more than three months now.Anupa Kujur gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out more about the budget carrier's proposition.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 02:35 pm