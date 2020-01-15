Reporter's Take | Indian insurers face the heat amid US-Iran tensions

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how US-Iran tensions are impacting Indian insurers.
Without adequate insurance, importing crude oil could become highly risky. Hence, oil importers will need enhanced insurance cover to ensure their shipment of crude transported to India in secure. But, reinsurers are becoming cautious of increasing premiums.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 04:47 pm