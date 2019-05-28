Reporter's Take | India outperforms global market in auto sector

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar talks with Swaraj Baggonkar about India reaching the top spot in car manufacturing and its potential future.
While India has been down in the domestic market for the auto sector, it has out performed in the global market beating the top auto manufacturing nations.
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:18 pm