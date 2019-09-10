Reporter's Take | Increased rush at PUC centres with new Motor Vehicles Act

Increased rush at PUC certification centres, huge number of challans issued and stricter enforcement of the Act by the traffic police are few things that are being witnessed.
The implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 has been followed by a hike in fines for violations.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Pramiti Lonkar to get a better idea of the situation on-ground following the implementation of the Act.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 08:11 pm