Reporter's Take | Increased rush at PUC centres with new Motor Vehicles Act

The implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 has been followed by a hike in fines for violations.

Increased rush at PUC certification centres, huge number of challans issued and stricter enforcement of the Act by the traffic police are few things that are being witnessed.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Pramiti Lonkar to get a better idea of the situation on-ground following the implementation of the Act.

Rs 599 for first year