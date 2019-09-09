Reporter's Take | Hyundai to supply Ola with electric vehicles

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about the EVs that will be supplied to Ola.
Hyundai Motor India will supply affordable electric vehicles to Ola by 2022-23.
In March, Hyundai and its sister concern, Kia Motor Corporation, had committed to investing $300 million in the ride-hailing platform.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about the EVs that will be supplied to Ola.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 04:10 pm