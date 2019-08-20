Reporter's Take | Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios is the third car launched by Hyundai in 2019 after Venue and Kona.
Hyundai Motors launched the Grand i10 Nios, a mid-premium hatchback, in India starting at Rs 4.99 lakh.
The car will have 10 variants with two engine options and two fuel options. The Grand i10 Nios is the third car launched by Hyundai in 2019 after Venue and Kona.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony to find out the specifications of Hyundai's new offering.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 07:11 pm