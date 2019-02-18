Reporter's Take | How are food aggregators like Swiggy using cloud kitchen technology?

App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Food aggregators in India have started using cloud kitchens. Cloud kitchens could be described as a virtual restaurant without takeaways or dine-in facilities.

While Swiggy launched Access a year ago and Zomato recently invested in a cloud kitchen company. Other food delivery apps have also followed suit.

M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out how food aggregators' move to cloud kitchens could affect local restaurants.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Reporter’s Take #Swiggy #UberEats #video #Zomato

