Reporter's Take | How are food aggregators like Swiggy using cloud kitchen technology?

Food aggregators in India have started using cloud kitchens. Cloud kitchens could be described as a virtual restaurant without takeaways or dine-in facilities.

While Swiggy launched Access a year ago and Zomato recently invested in a cloud kitchen company. Other food delivery apps have also followed suit.

M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out how food aggregators' move to cloud kitchens could affect local restaurants.