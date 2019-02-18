Reporter's Take | How are food aggregators like Swiggy using cloud kitchen technology?

While Swiggy launched Access a year ago and Zomato recently invested in a cloud kitchen company.
Food aggregators in India have started using cloud kitchens. Cloud kitchens could be described as a virtual restaurant without takeaways or dine-in facilities.
While Swiggy launched Access a year ago and Zomato recently invested in a cloud kitchen company. Other food delivery apps have also followed suit.M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out how food aggregators' move to cloud kitchens could affect local restaurants.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:40 pm