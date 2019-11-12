Reporter's Take | Honda in no hurry to launch e-bikes in India

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find the reason for Honda's reluctance.
While the major automakers are stepping in to launch the battery-operated vehicles in India, Honda is not rushing in the sector.
Honda's rivals like Bajaj, Suzuki and TVS Motor Company are in the advanced stages of commercially launching electric two-wheelers in India.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find the reason for Honda's reluctance.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 02:27 pm