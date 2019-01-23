App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Health insurance payouts in installments

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran discusses the IRDAI working group's proposal with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A working group chaired by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has suggested that benefit-based health insurance products and personal accident plans should allow customers to make claims in instalments.

The working group proposed to give the customer an option to avail the payment as a lump sum or in instalments.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran discusses the IRDAI working group's proposal with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #India #insurance #Irdai #Reporter’s Take #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.