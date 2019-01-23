Reporter's Take | Health insurance payouts in installments

A working group chaired by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has suggested that benefit-based health insurance products and personal accident plans should allow customers to make claims in instalments.

The working group proposed to give the customer an option to avail the payment as a lump sum or in instalments.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran discusses the IRDAI working group's proposal with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy.