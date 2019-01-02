Reporter's Take | GST collections drop to Rs 94,726 crore in December

Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) fell to Rs 94,726 crore in December from Rs 97,637 crore a month ago, as per data released by the Finance Ministry on January 1.

Out of the total collection, Central GST (CGST) was Rs 16,442 crore, with states garnering Rs 22,459 crore State GST (SGST). At least Rs 7,888 crore was received as cess, with Rs 47,936 crore collected as Integrated GST (IGST), which is levied on inter-state supply of goods and services and is divided between states and the Centre.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Shreya Nandi to understand the reasons behind the drop in GST collections and whether the government will be able to meet its target of GST mop up for FY19.