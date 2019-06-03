Reporter's Take | GSP withdrawal may hit US margins of Indian drug companies

The Trump administration on March 5 scrapped preferential trade treatment for India. This will impact Indian exports worth $5.6 billion. The withdrawal of duty benefit that accounts for roughly 3.4 percent of designated exports will take 60 days to be implemented and hit India’s export competitiveness in engineering goods, chemicals and pesticides sectors.

In this episode, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar joins Viswanath Pilla to discuss how this withdrawal will affect Indian drug companies.