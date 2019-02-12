Reporter's Take |Government vs Twitter: What is the issue all about?

A parliamentary committee on information technology (IT) summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on February 25, panel chairman Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Dorsey was summoned to appear before the committee on February 11 but he sent junior executives, according to Thakur.

The committee had issued summons after Youth for Social Media Democracy, a collective with right-wing leanings, accused Twitter of left-wing bias and protested outside the firm's office in New Delhi earlier this month.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to know more about the summons and the ramifications for Twitter.