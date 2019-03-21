Reporter's Take | Google launches gaming platform Stadia

M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vaibhavi Khanwalkar to find out more about the tech giant's leap into the gaming industry.
Google announced that it would launch a browser-based video game streaming service, Stadia.
It will allow users to play games through their internet browser or YouTube without waiting for content to be downloaded to a device.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 08:27 pm