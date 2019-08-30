Reporter's Take | Ganesh mandals go cautious on insurance

Pandals have seen a 20-25% reduction in the donations received and the insurance taken by these pandals have also seen flat growth.
The economic slowdown in the country seems to have affected the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.
Pandals have seen a 20-25% reduction in the donations received and the insurance taken by these pandals have also seen flat growth.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to understand why the insurance cover taken by these pandals saw flat growth.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 02:58 pm