you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Ganesh mandals go cautious on insurance

Pandals have seen a 20-25% reduction in the donations received and the insurance taken by these pandals have also seen flat growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The economic slowdown in the country seems to have affected the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Pandals have seen a 20-25% reduction in the donations received and the insurance taken by these pandals have also seen flat growth.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to understand why the insurance cover taken by these pandals saw flat growth.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Business #company #Economy #Ganesh mandal #insurance #Lalbaugcha Raja #Reporter’s Take #video

