App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Food aggregators agree to remove deep discounts: NRAI

The NRAI added that restaurant aggregators have agreed to rejig their features in order to remove deep-discounts from their platforms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has been meeting food aggregators and restaurants after over 2,500 restaurants across the country de-listed from these platforms.

Restaurants cited a decline in their revenue due to the deep discounts offered to the customers as the reason behind their move.

Following the meetings, the NRAI added that restaurant aggregators have agreed to rejig their features in order to remove deep-discounts from their platforms.

Close

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra chats with Priyanka Sahay to know about the details of the outcomes of these meetings.

Watch the video for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #India #Startup #video

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.