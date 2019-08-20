Reporter's Take | Food aggregators agree to remove deep discounts: NRAI

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has been meeting food aggregators and restaurants after over 2,500 restaurants across the country de-listed from these platforms.

Restaurants cited a decline in their revenue due to the deep discounts offered to the customers as the reason behind their move.

Following the meetings, the NRAI added that restaurant aggregators have agreed to rejig their features in order to remove deep-discounts from their platforms.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra chats with Priyanka Sahay to know about the details of the outcomes of these meetings.

3 months at 289