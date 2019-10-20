App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Fewer Indians applying for US B-schools

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to decode the reasons why US has become a less attractive country for India students applying particularly to B-schools in the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US has always been the go-to place for students looking to pursue higher education.

However, this year has been different as the country has become a less attractive destination for India students applying particularly to B-schools there.

Compared to 57 percent of Indians sending their GMAT scores in 2014, only 45 percent sent their scores in 2018.

Close

Why is that so? In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to decode the reasons.

Watch the video for more. 

First Published on Oct 20, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Reporter’s Take #video #world

