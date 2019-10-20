Reporter's Take | Fewer Indians applying for US B-schools

US has always been the go-to place for students looking to pursue higher education.

However, this year has been different as the country has become a less attractive destination for India students applying particularly to B-schools there.

Compared to 57 percent of Indians sending their GMAT scores in 2014, only 45 percent sent their scores in 2018.

Why is that so? In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to decode the reasons.