Reporter's Take | Festive sale: Flash deals, deep discounts for appliances

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out the sales on offer in this festive season.
While there is a demand slowdown in the economy, with the festive season coming up flash sales on appliances hope to boost the demand up.
Customers can expect deals on appliances on e-commerce platforms, other offerings like free gifts and no cost-EMI payments.
In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out the sales on offer in this festive season.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 05:59 pm