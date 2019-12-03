Reporter's Take | Festive boost for consumer durable loans

Parnika Sokhi talks about the sales of consumer durables during the festive season.
Sales of consumer durables has been good during the festive season as revealed by some of the companies in this sector. It was also seen that loans for the purchase of these goods also showed a revival.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Parnika Sokhi to find out more about the sales of consumer durables during the festive season.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 06:43 pm