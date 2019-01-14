Reporter's Take | Employees may soon be able to refuse office calls after work hours

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Supriya Sule on December 28 presented a private member bill which would allow employees to refuse work-related calls and emails beyond office hours and on holidays.

The Right to Disconnect Bill mandates companies to detail out-of-work demands “as a way to reduce stress and ease tension between an employee’s personal and professional life", Sule said.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar to discuss the Right to Disconnect Bill.