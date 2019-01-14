App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Employees may soon be able to refuse office calls after work hours

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar to discuss the Right to Disconnect Bill.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Supriya Sule on December 28 presented a private member bill which would allow employees to refuse work-related calls and emails beyond office hours and on holidays.

The Right to Disconnect Bill mandates companies to detail out-of-work demands “as a way to reduce stress and ease tension between an employee’s personal and professional life", Sule said.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar to discuss the Right to Disconnect Bill.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Employees’ Welfare Authority #India #policy #Reporter’s Take #Right to Disconnect #video

