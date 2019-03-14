App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Embassy launches country’s first ever REIT

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani to discuss all you need to know about REITs and how it will attract investment from local as well as global investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The initial public offering (IPO) of Embassy Office Parks REIT, the first ever by a Real Estate Investment Trust in India (REIT), will open on March 18 in the price band Rs 299-300, the company said in a statement.

Embassy REIT is issuing units aggregating up to Rs 4,750 crore and will constitute at least 10 percent of the issued and paid-up units on a post-issue basis.

Watch the video for more
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Blackstone #Companies #Embassy Office Parks #Real Estate #REIT #Reporter’s Take #video

