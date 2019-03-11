Reporter's Take | EC unveils social media rules for political parties

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls which is set to begin on April 11.

The Model Code of Conduct was also imposed on the same day and it included rules to follow for social media.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar to find out more about the new social media rules.